Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $4.59 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACB. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Desjardins cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.47.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $11.13 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at $768,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

