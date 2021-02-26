Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.