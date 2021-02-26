Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Reduced by Analyst

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for H&R Block in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will earn ($1.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.74). Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HRB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on H&R Block from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. H&R Block has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $22.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 3,915.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 25.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

