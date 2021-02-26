Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Redfin Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Redfin in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RDFN. Truist lifted their price target on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of RDFN opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -147.28 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.14. Redfin has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Redfin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,775,207.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $234,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,243.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,122. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

