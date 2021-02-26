Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Raised by Analyst

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.47.

NYSE TOL opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.72. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $56.96.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $142,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,765.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,719 shares of company stock worth $1,489,929. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,453,000 after buying an additional 1,166,321 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,358,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,917,000 after acquiring an additional 66,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,201,000 after acquiring an additional 117,719 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after buying an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 640,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after purchasing an additional 88,161 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

