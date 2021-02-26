Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Issued By Truist Securiti

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Medtronic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $117.29. 53,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,143. The company has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $120.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.84 and a 200 day moving average of $110.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.