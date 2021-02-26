Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Vericel Co. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vericel in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VCEL. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.74. 7,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,970. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,833,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $53.98.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vericel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after buying an additional 19,643 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

