QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (ASX:QIP) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (ASX:QIP) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from QANTM Intellectual Property’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.15.

QANTM Intellectual Property Company Profile

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited provides intellectual property services for start-up technology businesses, multinationals, public research institutions, and universities in Australia, New Zealand and Asia. The company also offers services related to patents, designs, and trademarks, as well as DCC, a litigation service in patent and trademark protection.

