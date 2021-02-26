QASH Trading 28.8% Lower This Week (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. One QASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a market cap of $21.51 million and $405,423.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QASH has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00054412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.81 or 0.00696645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00029555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00033357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00059915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003731 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

