qiibee (QBX) Price Down 0.9% This Week

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. One qiibee coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, qiibee has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. qiibee has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $400.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.80 or 0.00481268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00069899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00080578 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00075570 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.36 or 0.00469873 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000468 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 coins and its circulating supply is 828,123,265 coins. The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com . The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com

Buying and Selling qiibee

