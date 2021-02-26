QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $290.05

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 290.05 ($3.79) and traded as high as GBX 306.36 ($4.00). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 305.60 ($3.99), with a volume of 1,705,210 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 316 ($4.13).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 310.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 290.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

