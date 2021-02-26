Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,645 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.35% of Qorvo worth $67,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $843,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 567.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 53,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after buying an additional 36,577 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,325.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,557 shares of company stock worth $729,558. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.80. The stock had a trading volume of 23,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,036. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $191.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.87.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

