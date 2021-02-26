QuadrantProtocol Trading 33.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $5.26 million and $112,414.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00054631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00715458 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00030493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00034539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00059814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003770 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

