Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KWR traded down $13.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.38. 153,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.64. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $108.14 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 823.08 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

