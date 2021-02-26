Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.
Shares of NYSE KWR traded down $13.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.38. 153,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.64. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $108.14 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 823.08 and a beta of 1.52.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.
Quaker Chemical Company Profile
Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.
Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.