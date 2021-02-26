Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,553,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 30,672 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,912,000 after purchasing an additional 160,563 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,679,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,634 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 7.3% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,390,000 after purchasing an additional 124,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

NYSE:G opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

