Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 451.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,083 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,017,000 after purchasing an additional 234,217 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $3,686,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE IP opened at $50.41 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,553. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

