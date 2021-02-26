Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 5.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,801,000 after purchasing an additional 225,690 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Centene by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,932,000 after purchasing an additional 954,122 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Centene by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,841,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,833,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,279,000 after purchasing an additional 142,214 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.79.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Centene’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

