Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,467 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,991 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 83,075 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,280 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $38.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.