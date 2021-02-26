Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 526.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,196 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 86,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRC opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -538.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $52.67.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

