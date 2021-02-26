Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 49,895 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,895 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 550.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHN opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on FHN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $81,938.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $199,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,785.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,690 shares of company stock worth $3,719,730. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

