Quark Hits Market Cap of $3.33 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $488.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000147 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,987,442 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

