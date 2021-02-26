QuarkChain Market Cap Reaches $77.68 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $77.68 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain is a token. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

