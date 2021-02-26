Qubitica Reaches Market Cap of $111.99 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 2,880% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Qubitica token can now be purchased for approximately $138.48 or 0.00298216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded up 2,328.3% against the dollar. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $111.99 million and approximately $857.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00071617 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003002 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About Qubitica

QBIT is a token. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qubitica

