Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Given New $40.00 Price Target at CIBC

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CIBC from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QBCRF. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Quebecor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Shares of Quebecor stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823. Quebecor has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10.

Quebecor Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

