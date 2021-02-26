Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.51

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.51 and traded as high as C$32.55. Quebecor shares last traded at C$32.41, with a volume of 796,268 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 532.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

