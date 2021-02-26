Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.51

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.51 and traded as high as C$32.55. Quebecor shares last traded at C$32.41, with a volume of 796,268 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 532.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

