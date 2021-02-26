QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO) Stock Price Down 2.8%

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO)’s share price fell 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 16,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 35,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.66. The company has a market cap of C$14.78 million and a PE ratio of -9.72.

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) Company Profile (CVE:CXO)

Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.