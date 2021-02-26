Qwertycoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $155.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $155.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000192 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

