Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Radius Health stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 401,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.18. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

