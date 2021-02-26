Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Stock Price Up 36.5%

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) rose 36.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54.

About Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.