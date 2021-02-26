Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) were down 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 6,254,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 6,755,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Capital One Financial raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities set a $6.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Get Range Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 96,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.