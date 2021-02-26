Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.96%.

RNGR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RNGR shares. B. Riley raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

