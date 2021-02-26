Rattler Midstream LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

Shares of RTLR stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.00. 467,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,101. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTLR. TheStreet raised Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.41.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

