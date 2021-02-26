Ravencoin Classic 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $55,562.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $55,562.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.99 or 0.00478804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00069204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00080709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00054718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00075394 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.51 or 0.00465130 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,196,765,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.