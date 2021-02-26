Ravencoin (RVN) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $213.81 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.97 or 0.00477840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00068759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00052393 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.07 or 0.00700246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00028572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,222,135,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

