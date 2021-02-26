Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Canfor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

CFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of TSE CFP opened at C$25.36 on Friday. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$6.11 and a twelve month high of C$29.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

