Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) – Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

TCW has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital increased their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$2.15 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark raised Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore upped their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.85.

TSE TCW traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.88. 47,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,099. The stock has a market cap of C$480.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.21. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

In other news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$477,920.00.

About Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

