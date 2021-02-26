Raymond James Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.67.

Shares of LUN opened at C$14.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.86 billion and a PE ratio of 64.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.73. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$4.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.49%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at C$1,345,272.20. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman purchased 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,480. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 294,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,318.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.