Raymond James Boosts Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $26.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of STWD opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $24.66.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 746.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 967,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.