Raymond James Comments on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO)’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC downgraded Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CSFB cut their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.05.

Shares of CG stock traded down C$1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.38. 272,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,884. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.34. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.52 and a 1-year high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of C$3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 13.24.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

