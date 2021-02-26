Raymond James Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$58.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stantec from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Stantec from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Laurentian raised their target price on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Stantec from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.90.

Stantec stock traded up C$1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$50.36. 202,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,452. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.04. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$31.00 and a 12 month high of C$50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 28.52.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$62,562.30.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

