Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) CEO Sells $481,554.13 in Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 3,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $481,554.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,442.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $118.74. 14,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,250. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $124.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

