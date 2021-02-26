Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

TSE:CFX opened at C$9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$632.12 million and a P/E ratio of -19.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.41. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$4.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.96.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

