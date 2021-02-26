Raymond James Weighs in on Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO)’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (TSE:PRN) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.38. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PRN traded up C$0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 26.50 and a current ratio of 28.03. The firm has a market cap of C$551.69 million and a P/E ratio of -17.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.36. Profound Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of C$9.51 and a 12-month high of C$36.73.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

