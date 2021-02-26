Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Price Up 15%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) rose 15% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 1,139,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 560,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $585.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 3.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 230.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth $62,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

