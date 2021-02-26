Rdi Reit (LON:RDI) Shares Gap Up to $91.20

Rdi Reit P.L.C. (LON:RDI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.20 ($1.19), but opened at GBX 120.60 ($1.58). Rdi Reit shares last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.59), with a volume of 21,882,379 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09. The company has a market cap of £462.42 million and a P/E ratio of -3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.58.

Rdi Reit Company Profile (LON:RDI)

RDI REIT P.L.C. was incorporated in the Isle of Man on 28 June 2004 (Registered Number: 111198C) and was re-registered under the Isle of Man Companies Act 2006 on 3 December 2013 (Registered Number: 010534V).On 4 December 2013, the Company converted to a UK-REIT and transferred its tax residence from the Isle of Man to the United Kingdom ("UK").The Company holds a primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") and a secondary listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE").

