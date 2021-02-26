REAL Market Capitalization Tops $1.04 Million (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One REAL token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, REAL has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. REAL has a market cap of $1.04 million and $845.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00052393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.07 or 0.00700246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00028572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00033537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00040066 BTC.

About REAL

REAL (CRYPTO:REAL) is a token. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

REAL Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

