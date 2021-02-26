Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Trading Up 7%

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) was up 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.08. Approximately 2,538,576 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,578,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RLGY shares. Barclays started coverage on Realogy in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Compass Point increased their price objective on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Realogy news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Realogy by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the third quarter valued at about $98,000.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

