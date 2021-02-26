Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Realty Income in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the year.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

O has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

Shares of O stock opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

The business also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.