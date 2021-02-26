Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $123.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.99. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.17 and a 1-year high of $209.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RETA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

