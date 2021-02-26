Rebased (REB2) Reaches Market Capitalization of $100,996.88

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Rebased token can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001401 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rebased has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. Rebased has a total market capitalization of $100,996.88 and $1,103.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rebased alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.73 or 0.00480584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00069516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00080565 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00054739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00075116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.81 or 0.00464005 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Rebased Token Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi

Buying and Selling Rebased

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rebased should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rebased using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rebased Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rebased and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.